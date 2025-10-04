Tamil Nadu

TVK rally stampede: National SC/ST Commission visits Karur

The Commission visited Velusamypuram, the venue of the rally where the tragedy occurred.
National SC/ST Commission chairperson, Kishore Makwana
National SC/ST Commission chairperson, Kishore MakwanaPhoto | ncsc.nic.in
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

KARUR: The National SC/ST Commission chairperson, Kishore Makwana, accompanied by his members and district officials, on Saturday visited Karur, where 41 lives were lost during a stampede at the rally of actor-politician Vijay on September 27.

The Commission visited Velusamypuram, the venue of the rally where the tragedy occurred.

The officials explained to him the circumstances that led to the stampede.

According to a source, 13 out of the 41 victims belonged to the SC community, including seven from the Arunthathiyar.

About five of those who died hailed from the Emoor Puthur village in Karur district.

National SC/ST Commission chairperson, Kishore Makwana
TVK rally stampede: Most victims died of compressive asphyxia, says TN medical director
National Commission for Scheduled Castes
TVK rally stampede
Kishore Makwana

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com