TVK rally stampede: Most victims died of compressive asphyxia, says TN medical director

KARUR: The death toll in the stampede at Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam’s (TVK) rally at Velusamypuram has climbed to 41, with doctors attributing most fatalities to compressive asphyxia (suffocation caused by chest compression) due to crowd crush.

According to hospital sources, of the 39 victims brought dead to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital, 35 arrived directly and four were referred from private centres. The bodies were later sent to mortuary.

Sources in the hospital revealed that several victims appeared to have collapsed within minutes of being trapped, with many showing rib and spinal fractures. They also added that the first victim to be brought in was a two-year-old boy around 8pm, and within two hours the toll had risen sharply to 33.

51 of 110 injured out of hospital

Tamil Nadu Director of Medical Education and Research R Suganthy Rajakumari, who inspected the hospital on Sunday night, said, “Our preliminary findings of the autopsy reveals most of the deaths occurred due to suffocation.” Sixteen doctors were deputed to carry out postmortems, she said.