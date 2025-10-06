Operation to capture wild jumbo ‘Rolex’ set to resume

COIMBATORE: Wild elephant ‘Rolex’ is yet to give in to forest department personnel who have been trying to capture it since last month. A renewed bid to capture it will resume on Monday. The order to capture the tusker, which is said to have killed three persons, was issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra in the first week of September.

The initial bid to capture it got delayed as assistant veterinary surgeon E Vijayaragavan was injured in its attack on September 20 while he was monitoring the animal along with the department staff and elephant trackers.

The process got further delayed as senior officials of the Coimbatore forest division were attending the training programme which was organised as part of the upcoming tiger estimation at Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris district.

In the absence of senior officials, the decision to engage veterinarians as part of monitoring the animal had not been carried out in the last two weeks. Moreover, the animal was also in musth.

However, sources in the department said that they are still monitoring the animal, but the capture process cannot not be carried out all of a sudden and it may take even a few months or at best be completed within a few weeks. As per the latest update the elephant is in the forest at Ichukkuli near Devarayapuram.