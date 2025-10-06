Sri Lankan nationals injure 11 Indian fishermen from Nagapattinam, strip boats of equipment

NAGAPATTINAM: Eleven fishermen from Nambiyar Nagar in Nagapattinam were attacked with machetes and had their fibre boats stripped of equipment by Sri Lankan nationals while fishing east of Kodiyakkarai on Sunday.

One fisherman Sivashankar has been transferred to Thanjavur hospital in critical condition due to severed nerves in his left wrist.

According to the Coastal Security Group, eight persons from Sri Lanka arrived in two boats, boarded the fishermen's vessel, attacked them with weapons including iron rods, wooden sticks, and knives, and seized their belongings before departing.

The Sri Lankans attacked two fibre boats owned by S Chandrabose and M Sasikumar and seized boat engines, GPS equipment, gold chains, walkie-talkies, fishing nets and fish they've caught.