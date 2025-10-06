Sri Lankan nationals injure 11 Indian fishermen from Nagapattinam, strip boats of equipment

NAGAPATTINAM: Eleven fishermen from Nambiyar Nagar in Nagapattinam were attacked with machetes and had their fibre boats stripped of equipment by Sri Lankan nationals while fishing east of Kodiyakkarai on Sunday.
One fisherman Sivashankar has been transferred to Thanjavur hospital in critical condition due to severed nerves in his left wrist.
According to the Coastal Security Group, eight persons from Sri Lanka arrived in two boats, boarded the fishermen's vessel, attacked them with weapons including iron rods, wooden sticks, and knives, and seized their belongings before departing.
The Sri Lankans attacked two fibre boats owned by S Chandrabose and M Sasikumar and seized boat engines, GPS equipment, gold chains, walkie-talkies, fishing nets and fish they've caught.
The injured fishermen, C Vignesh (28), C Vimal (26), C Sukumar (31), V Thirumurugan (31), V Murugan (38), B Arun (27), M Sasikumar, S Udayashankar (28), S Sivashankar (25), M Kiruba (29), R Kamalesh (19), reached shore with assistance from other fishermen after their engines were stolen.
Vignesh sustained a head injury requiring stitches. Vimal suffered internal injuries to his back. Sukumar sustained internal injuries to his left leg. Thirumurugan suffered internal injuries to his knee. Murugan sustained internal injuries to his ribs. Arun suffered internal injuries. Sasikumar sustained a cut injury to his left hand.
Udayashankar sustained an injury to his forehead. Sivashankar suffered a cut injury to his left hand. Kiruba sustained an injury to his left hand. Kamalesh suffered internal injuries.
Ten fishermen are receiving treatment at Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital. Sivashankar has been transferred to Thanjavur hospital in critical condition due to severed nerves in his left wrist.
The fishermen departed from Nambiyar Nagar fishing harbor at 2 PM on Sunday in two fiber boats for fishing operations.