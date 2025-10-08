Attack on CJI reflects 'true face of fascism': TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi

TIRUCHY: Attack on the Chief Justice of India reflected the "true face of fascism,” deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Wednesday.

Addressing functionaries of Srirangam unit, as part of his statewide outreach, Udhayanidhi said "Three years ago, when I said there is no superiority or inferiority by birth, cases were filed against me. Now when the Chief Justice echoed that idea, he faced attacks. This is today's BJP ruled India."

Further, Udhayanidhi advised party cadres to plan all party events down to the last detail and proper crowd assessment. Also, he said senior functionaries should bring more youngsters into the party and teach them Dravidian ideology and DMK's history.

Recalling the DMK loss in Srirangam in the past, minister and principal secretary K N Nehru said cadres would ensure victory in all nine constituencies in Tiruchy in 2026.

Further, he said AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami had shifted loyalties from Jayalalithaa to Sasikala and now to Modi. Asserting that Tamil Nadu had been fighting the Governor's overreach for four years, Udhayanidhi said the DMK would continue to oppose fascist tendencies.