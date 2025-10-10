Short of allies, AIADMK wants to join hands with TVK but Vijay’s party reticent

CHENNAI: The overt gesturing by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to attract actor Vijay’s TVK to its alliance has shown the principal opposition party’s keenness to bring the fledgling party into its fold. However, the TVK is yet to reciprocate similar eagerness, sources from both the parties said.

Multiple sources in the AIADMK acknowledged to TNIE the party’s interest in roping in TVK, against the backdrop of the way the new party handled the aftermath of the recent stampede in Vijay’s rally in Karur that killed 41 people, exposing the extent of the party’s institutional vulnerabilities.

Palaniswami, who has been asserting to form a formidable alliance for the past six months with no success, is now seeing an opportunity to prevent the splitting of anti-DMK votes.

Despite Vijay being critical of the AIADMK of late, Palaniswami strongly criticised the ruling DMK for the loss of lives in Karur while largely sparing the TVK, thus indicating his willingness to support Vijay at this critical juncture.

Palaniswami’s gesture at his rally in Kumarapalayam in Namakkal district on Wednesday, while pointing to a few TVK flags being waved, that people have endorsed the beginning of a new alliance was seen as the party’s unambiguous signal to the TVK.