Armstrong murder: SC stays HC order quashing chargesheet

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Madras High Court order quashing the chargesheet filed by TN Police in the BSP leader Armstrong murder case.

The bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria, however, refused to stay the HC’s direction transferring the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to the prosecution, Armstrong, a prominent Dalit leader, was allegedly brutally hacked to death on July 5, 2024, outside his residence in Perambur, Chennai, by a group of armed assailants.

The SC passed the interim order after hearing senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the TN government, and issued notice on the State’s Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the Madras HC order.