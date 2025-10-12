Mother of all goof-ups

CHENNAI: When C Charles appeared before a trial court late last year as the investigation officer (IO) in the 2017 murder of S Dashwanth’s mother S Sarala, he admitted he had a “good experience” in investigation as he had handled about 25 “grave cases”.

Yet, in this “grave” murder where Dashwanth was the sole accused, the trial court found the investigation, he headed as the then inspector of Kundrathur police station and the prosecution in general, failed “miserably” to prove the allegation due to its glaring omissions, right from the failure to have a forensic team inspect the scene of crime.

On April 29 this year, J Mavis Deepika Sundaravadhana, the then principal district and sessions judge of Chengalpattu, acquitted Dashwanth – a death row convict at that time in the 2017 rape and murder of the seven-year-old girl.

The trial court’s verdict echoed the apex court’s October 8 scathing indictment of the investigation in both crimes despite their gravity.

While circumstances surrounding Sarala’s murder on December 2, 2017 were relatively less complex than the seven-year-old’s murder, the lapses in the investigation were more blatant than those highlighted by the apex court in the latter case.

The prosecution’s case was that Dashwanth, arrested for the girl’s murder in February 2017 and jailed until his bail in September, had developed “ill-habits” through the ‘friendship’ he developed while in jail, and needed money.