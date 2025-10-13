IPS officer Asra Garg in CBI monitoring panel will ensure fair probe into Karur tragedy: MP Jothimani

TIRUCHY: Congress MP from Karur, Jothimani, on Monday in Tiruchy said that appointing IPS officer Asra Garg to the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring panel for the CBI probe into the Karur tragedy would strengthen public confidence and ensure an impartial investigation.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, she said, "The victims deserve justice. None of them died due to COVID-19, but because they attended the rally. A fair probe is essential, as Asra Garg is from Punjab, a Tamil Nadu cadre officer, and a capable one at that. His inclusion would reassure the public that the investigation is on the right track."

While she welcomed the Supreme Court’s order for a CBI probe monitored by a committee headed by former judge Ajay Rastogi, Jothimani expressed concern that no time frame had been fixed for completing the inquiry.

Jothimani also alleged that the BJP could use the CBI probe to corner the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). "Given the BJP’s track record, it is unlikely that the CBI will act independently under its rule. How strongly TVK resists such fascist forces will be a political test for them," she said.

Jothimani added that since the BJP came to power, agencies like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax Department have been used for political vendetta rather than public welfare. "Despite these challenges, what matters most is justice for the victims and their families," she said.