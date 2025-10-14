Karur stampede: Justice shall prevail, says Vijay; AIADMK, BJP, TVK welcome SC order for CBI probe

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, who had not spoken regarding the Karur tragedy since September 30 when he posted a video on X, once again took to the platform on Monday to welcome the top court verdict transferring the probe into the stampede to the CBI. “Justice shall prevail,” he said, in a terse post.

In his video, Vijay had insinuated a “conspiracy” behind the tragedy, a sentiment that was reiterated by party general secretary for election campaign management Aadhav Arjuna on Monday.

Arjuna said the apex court has exposed the flaws in the Madras High Court’s earlier order constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Tamil Nadu police to investigate the matter. He said his party would continue to stand with the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.

He further alleged that the DMK government is attempting to use the tragedy to stifle his party, by framing false cases against its functionaries.