Karur stampede: Justice shall prevail, says Vijay; AIADMK, BJP, TVK welcome SC order for CBI probe

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, who had not spoken regarding the Karur tragedy since September 30 when he posted a video on X, once again took to the platform on Monday to welcome the top court verdict transferring the probe into the stampede to the CBI. “Justice shall prevail,” he said, in a terse post.
In his video, Vijay had insinuated a “conspiracy” behind the tragedy, a sentiment that was reiterated by party general secretary for election campaign management Aadhav Arjuna on Monday.
Arjuna said the apex court has exposed the flaws in the Madras High Court’s earlier order constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Tamil Nadu police to investigate the matter. He said his party would continue to stand with the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.
He further alleged that the DMK government is attempting to use the tragedy to stifle his party, by framing false cases against its functionaries.
Opposition parties, including the AIADMK, PMK and BJP, also welcomed the SC verdict.
AIADMK general secretary and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said the judgment upheld the principle “a fair and impartial investigation is the right of the people”. He further said that the AIADMK firmly believed that only through such independent and transparent investigations can justice be ensured for the victims and accountability fixed on those responsible.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss described the verdict as timely and essential, noting that several doubts had been raised about possible conspiracies behind the tragedy. “The TN government must extend full cooperation to the CBI,” he said.
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also expressed gratitude to the SC for considering the party’s demand for a CBI inquiry and forming a monitoring committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to oversee the probe.
Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman strongly opposed the transfer of the probe to CBI, calling it an affront to TN’s autonomy and the credibility of its police force. Addressing reporters, Seeman said his party has consistently opposed such demands for CBI investigations. He argued that institutions like the CBI and ED are often controlled by the ruling central government.