Pattalam residents want the corporation workers to clear leftover sludge

CHENNAI: Residents of K M Garden in Pattalam staged a protest on Sunday by wading through sewage water-filled streets, condemning the inaction of Greater Chennai Corporation and metro water officials in clearing stagnant sewage surrounding their houses for over four days.

The recent spell of rain had worsened the situation, leaving the locality inundated and in unhygienic conditions.

Following the protest, corporation workers began pumping out the sewage water, which was mostly cleared by Sunday evening.

However, residents said that the sludge left behind has only been partially removed, and urged officials to complete the cleaning work immediately.