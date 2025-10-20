Pattalam residents want the corporation workers to clear leftover sludge

CHENNAI: Residents of K M Garden in Pattalam staged a protest on Sunday by wading through sewage water-filled streets, condemning the inaction of Greater Chennai Corporation and metro water officials in clearing stagnant sewage surrounding their houses for over four days.
The recent spell of rain had worsened the situation, leaving the locality inundated and in unhygienic conditions.
Following the protest, corporation workers began pumping out the sewage water, which was mostly cleared by Sunday evening.
However, residents said that the sludge left behind has only been partially removed, and urged officials to complete the cleaning work immediately.
Duraikannu N, a resident of K M Garden, said, “Even a spell of light rain causes severe stagnation of both rainwater and sewage water here. We fear the worst at the end of the year. The stormwater drains are old and lack the capacity to carry rainwater from the streets. Recently, when the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) carried out drinking water pipeline works, the roads were damaged. The sludge deposits must be cleared thoroughly, the road needs to be re-laid, manholes must be properly desilted, and effective measures should be taken to prevent stagnation.”
Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official said that two 1000 mm sewage pipes of the CMWSSB had burst after the diversion of lines for the Ganesapuram subway works.
As a result, sewage overflowed from the damaged main line, and with the pumping station shut down, the wastewater found its way into the low-lying areas of K M Garden and neighbouring parts of Pattalam.
“The damaged line has now been repaired, the overflow has stopped, and the stagnant sewage water has been cleared,” the official said, adding that they will also re-lay the roads properly by this month.