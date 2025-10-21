Puducherry, Karaikal schools, colleges closed on October 22 due to heavy rain warning

PUDUCHERRY: The Government of Puducherry has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, in view of the heavy rain warning issued by the Meteorological Department.

In an announcement issued on Tuesday, Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said that all government and private schools and all colleges in the two regions will remain closed as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students.

The northeast monsoon has intensified over the region, bringing continuous rainfall since Monday night. The authorities have advised the public to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Further updates on reopening of educational institutions will be issued based on the weather situation, the minister said.