More foodgrain godowns built in 52 months by DMK than 10 years of AIADMK rule: TN Food Minister

THANJAVUR/PUDUKKOTTAI: In the last 52 months of DMK rule, paddy godowns with a storage capacity totalling to 7.37 lakh tonnes were built, which is higher than what was set up during the 10 years of AIADMK rule, said Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani on Wednesday.
Addressing media persons in Thanjavur after inspecting the TNCSC warehouse at Pillayarpatti where the paddy procured from farmers is stored, the minister said that during the 10 years of the AIADMK regime, godowns with a total capacity of 7.27 lakh tonnes were built.
Of this the 50,000-tonne capacity godown built at Erukkur in Mayiladuthurai is yet to be put in use as no nodal agency was appointed by the AIADMK government. During the 52 months of the incumbent DMK rule, godowns with a combined capacity of 7.37 lakh tonnes have been created, he added.
Further, the minister said kuruvai cultivation has been taken up on about 6.5 lakh hectares in Tamil Nadu this year as against the state average of 3.1 lakh hectares. A total of 9.32 lakh tonnes of paddy has also been procured so far compared to the 3.67 lakh tonnes procured during the same period last year.
Countering the claims of AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, the minister said the then AIADMK government gave permission to procure 1,000 bags of paddy per day, instead of 800 bags, at DPCs only for a year.
“However when the DMK government came to power, a G.O was issued to increase the daily procurement level from 800 bags to 1,000 bags. Moreover, another G.O. has been issued to increase the number of bags procured from 60 bags per acre to 70 bags per acre,” the minister added.
He also said the incentive for paddy procurement was not increased during the 10-year period of the AIADMK government. Only after the DMK came to power was the incentive increased, he added.
Further, refuting Palaniswami’s charges, the food minister said the union government is yet to grant permission to procure fortified rice kernels to mix in the rice supplied through the public distribution system (PDS). As a result, the bags of procured paddy could not be sent to the hulling agents, resulting in a glut in the godowns, he added. Earlier, Palaniswami had alleged that the Union government had given permission on August 18 itself.
Meanwhile, dismissing the opposition’s allegations on paddy procurement, Minister for Natural Resources S Regupathy in Pudukkottai on Wednesday said that the DMK government has ensured that all paddy procured from farmers is safely covered and stored properly. “Even if any damage occurs, the state government will take full responsibility, and farmers will not face any loss,” he told media persons.