More foodgrain godowns built in 52 months by DMK than 10 years of AIADMK rule: TN Food Minister

THANJAVUR/PUDUKKOTTAI: In the last 52 months of DMK rule, paddy godowns with a storage capacity totalling to 7.37 lakh tonnes were built, which is higher than what was set up during the 10 years of AIADMK rule, said Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons in Thanjavur after inspecting the TNCSC warehouse at Pillayarpatti where the paddy procured from farmers is stored, the minister said that during the 10 years of the AIADMK regime, godowns with a total capacity of 7.27 lakh tonnes were built.

Of this the 50,000-tonne capacity godown built at Erukkur in Mayiladuthurai is yet to be put in use as no nodal agency was appointed by the AIADMK government. During the 52 months of the incumbent DMK rule, godowns with a combined capacity of 7.37 lakh tonnes have been created, he added.

Further, the minister said kuruvai cultivation has been taken up on about 6.5 lakh hectares in Tamil Nadu this year as against the state average of 3.1 lakh hectares. A total of 9.32 lakh tonnes of paddy has also been procured so far compared to the 3.67 lakh tonnes procured during the same period last year.