Parts of North coastal TN, including Chennai, likely to receive heavy rainfall on October 27

CHENNAI: IMD has retained the orange alert, which was issued for a few north coastal districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, for Monday.

The alert was retained even with weather models suggesting the cyclonic system over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada on Tuesday night.

Tamil Nadu and Chennai may not witness heavy rainfall in November, said weather bloggers.

Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Chennai may receive heavy rains on Monday, along with isolated places in Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

Tiruvallur might receive heavy rains on Tuesday, due to the impact of the system, while isolated places of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and ghat areas of Tirunelveli are also expected to receive rainfall.