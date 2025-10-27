Heavy to very heavy rain forecast for Chennai as Cyclone Montha approaches Bay of Bengal

CHENNAI: Heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong surface winds are expected in Chennai and three other districts on Monday, while cyclonic storm Montha is likely to be centred around 2.30 p.m., about 600 km east-southeast of Chennai, weather officials said.

B. Amudha, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, said that apart from Chennai, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, while heavy rainfall is likely in Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

Puducherry is also set to receive heavy rainfall, Amudha told PTI.