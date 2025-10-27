TN voters' list to be frozen by Monday midnight following SIR phase two announcement

CHENNAI: Following the notification of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, the voter list of the State will be frozen at 00.00 hrs on Tuesday (Monday midnight) until the publication of the draft electoral rolls on December 9 as part of the SIR.

"After publication of draft rolls, we need to process all claims and objections and publish final electoral rolls on February 7," a senior official said.

Meanwhile, a few hours after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the SIR in Tamil Nadu, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik called for a meeting of all recognised political parties on October 29 in Chennai to discuss the processes involved in conducting the SIR.