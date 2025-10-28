Chennai sees steady showers, gusty winds as severe cyclone ‘Montha’ nears Andhra coast

CHENNAI: Chennai, especially the Northern part of the city, and its suburbs received steady showers accompanied by winds on Monday night and early Tuesday as severe cyclonic storm 'Montha' moved closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall will gradually subside over north Tamil Nadu from Wednesday as Montha makes landfall and weakens over Andhra Pradesh.

According to the IMD, Montha lay centered at 8.30 am on Tuesday over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 160 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 240 km south-southeast of Kakinada, and 320 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam.

The system is likely to cross the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, as a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening or night, with wind speeds reaching 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.