CM Stalin pays respects to Muthuramalinga Thevar, announces construction of marriage hall in Pasumpon

RAMANATHAPURAM: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday paid floral tributes at the memorial of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, marking his 118th birth anniversary and 63rd Guru Poojai. Stalin announced that a new marriage hall would be constructed in Pasumpon village at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

Recalling Thevar’s legacy, Stalin quoted former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, who had described Thevar as “a majestic leader who embodied the valour of the ancient Pandiya kings.” He noted that when Thevar passed away in 1963, leaders had paid their respects in person.

The chief minister said it was late DMK leader M Karunanidhi who first visited the memorial in 1969 and later developed it into a manimandapam in 1974. “The same Neelakandan who built the Pamban bridge also designed this memorial". Karunanidhi also invited then President VV Giri to unveil the Thevar statue in Madurai, Stalin said.

Listing Karunanidhi’s contributions, Stalin said the DMK government named the Andalpuram bridge in Madurai after Thevar, created a 25-lakh-rupee endowment at Alagappa University in his name, and celebrated Thevar’s centenary as a state function in 2007. He also highlighted that over Rs 2.50 crore was spent on memorial improvements, including the eternal flame, library, exhibition hall, and renovation of Thevar’s ancestral home.