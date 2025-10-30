CM Stalin pays respects to Muthuramalinga Thevar, announces construction of marriage hall in Pasumpon

RAMANATHAPURAM: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday paid floral tributes at the memorial of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, marking his 118th birth anniversary and 63rd Guru Poojai. Stalin announced that a new marriage hall would be constructed in Pasumpon village at a cost of Rs 3 crore.
Recalling Thevar’s legacy, Stalin quoted former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, who had described Thevar as “a majestic leader who embodied the valour of the ancient Pandiya kings.” He noted that when Thevar passed away in 1963, leaders had paid their respects in person.
The chief minister said it was late DMK leader M Karunanidhi who first visited the memorial in 1969 and later developed it into a manimandapam in 1974. “The same Neelakandan who built the Pamban bridge also designed this memorial". Karunanidhi also invited then President VV Giri to unveil the Thevar statue in Madurai, Stalin said.
Listing Karunanidhi’s contributions, Stalin said the DMK government named the Andalpuram bridge in Madurai after Thevar, created a 25-lakh-rupee endowment at Alagappa University in his name, and celebrated Thevar’s centenary as a state function in 2007. He also highlighted that over Rs 2.50 crore was spent on memorial improvements, including the eternal flame, library, exhibition hall, and renovation of Thevar’s ancestral home.
He also recalled that Karunanidhi granted permission and land for the Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar College at Kamuthi, established by the Thevar Educational Trust. “The college had faced years of mismanagement, but after our government took charge in 2021, it was retrieved and brought under government supervision,” he said, adding that the state will continue to provide administrative and financial support.
Stalin noted that he inaugurated Muthuramalinga Thevar waiting hall last year — a hall built at a cost of Rs 1.55 crore to provide shelter for devotees visiting the memorial. Announcing the new project, he said, “A marriage hall worth three crore rupees will soon be constructed in Thevar’s name.”
Quoting Karunanidhi, Stalin said, “Pasumpon was born a warrior, lived as a warrior, and continues to be celebrated as a warrior even after his passing.”
When asked about the long-pending formation of an administrative committee for the Kamuthi Thevar College, Stalin said, “We will look into it and take necessary action soon.”
When questioned about EPS' comment on Bharat Ratna award for Thevar, Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu government supports the demand. He also said that the Cauvery Vaigai Gundar linking works are under consideration.