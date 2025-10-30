Karunanidhi was untouched by political highs and lows: V-P Radhakrishnan

TIRUPPUR: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan paid glowing tributes to DMK stalwart the late M Karunanidhi in Tiruppur on Wednesday while exhorting all party functionaries to foster respect to leaders across the political divide.

Karunanidhi never stopped working hard despite facing great successes and failures, Radhakrishnan said at a a felicitation ceremony held by The People’s Forum of Tiruppur for him at his native place.

Speaking at the event, Radhakrishnan said, “In my political career, I have worked with functionaries of various parties. It is a gift from God to me. Likewise, God has now decided to keep me away from party politics.

“Politics is an impermanent world. Politics is bound to create imbalance. There is no other political leader who has gained as much popular influence as MGR. But he won the Assembly elections and lost a parliamentary election,” he added.