Karunanidhi was untouched by political highs and lows: V-P Radhakrishnan

TIRUPPUR: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan paid glowing tributes to DMK stalwart the late M Karunanidhi in Tiruppur on Wednesday while exhorting all party functionaries to foster respect to leaders across the political divide.
Karunanidhi never stopped working hard despite facing great successes and failures, Radhakrishnan said at a a felicitation ceremony held by The People’s Forum of Tiruppur for him at his native place.
Speaking at the event, Radhakrishnan said, “In my political career, I have worked with functionaries of various parties. It is a gift from God to me. Likewise, God has now decided to keep me away from party politics.
“Politics is an impermanent world. Politics is bound to create imbalance. There is no other political leader who has gained as much popular influence as MGR. But he won the Assembly elections and lost a parliamentary election,” he added.
“And even if we criticise leaders of other parties in politics, we should imbibe good aspects from them. The late DMK President M Karunanidhi faced great victories and defeats in Tamil Nadu. But he was a leader who never stopped working.
His hard work made him an unparalleled leader. He was not concerned about defeat in politics. Moreover, when I defeated Nallakannu in the election, that victory deeply saddened me. I have unwavering love and respect for him,” he added.
The V-P lauded former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as one of the most intelligent leaders India had. “Her decisions in politics were profound and strong. Similarly, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a leader who embraced everyone. There is no chance of a leader like him again. Today, anyone can express any opinion to Prime Minister Modi. He will not object. But he has the talent to extract the necessary good things. Today’s youth should learn from our elders. We must work towards our goal.”
Recalling his political career, Radhakrishnan said, “I became interested in politics during my school days. In that environment, five of us rented a room for Rs 25 and established the Bharatiya Jana Sangh here. We couldn’t afford to pay the rent at that time. However, I would get money from my father by saying it’s for education expenses, and pay the rent.”