TN cash-for-job scam: ED charges bid to malign DMK government, claims Minister Nehru

CHENNAI: Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) K N Nehru on Wednesday rubbished the allegations of Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the cash-for-jobs scam in the appointment of 2,538 staff in August this year.

In an official statement, Nehru said that this was yet another attempt by the union government’s agency to bring disrepute to the “Dravidian Model” government of DMK after its previous failed attempt to dredge up a years-old bank case and blow it out of all proportion.

Necessary legal steps would be taken to thwart such attempts, he said. ED had shared evidence pertaining to the purported scam in a letter to the Tamil Nadu police chief alleging payment of Rs 25-35 lakh by around 150 candidates to get appointed as sanitary officers, engineers and town planning inspectors.

In the statement, Nehru said that the process to appoint the candidates was done in a just and transparent manner and that there had not been a single objection from over two lakh candidates who applied.