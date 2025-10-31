Polluted drain overflows during rain in TN's Kosapet

VELLORE: Every time it rains, fear grips the residents of Thirumalai Reddy Street in Vellore’s Kosapet, as they have to spend hours cleaning sewage entering their homes.

Though there has been an open drain channel running between the Thirumalai Reddy Street and the adjacent Ashoka Natesan Street for more than 70 years, several of the 20 families in the area claimed that the issue of sewage inflow has been recurring only after the completion of the underground drainage works three years ago.

The residents said that the open drain channel is filled with garbage, and the flow is further blocked due to a stormwater drain, which runs perpendicular to the drain channel. Moreover, despite the presence of the UGD system, some residents of the two streets are allegedly letting their sewage out in the open drain channel.

Speaking to the TNIE, an elderly couple -- S Shanmugam and S Parimala -- said that sewage enters through the back door of their house. Parimala said, “At this age, we cannot clean immediately. It’s only after our house help arrives the next day that we can clean it.” The couple said they are helpless and are unable to sleep when sewage floods their homes.