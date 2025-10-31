Polluted drain overflows during rain in TN's Kosapet

VELLORE: Every time it rains, fear grips the residents of Thirumalai Reddy Street in Vellore’s Kosapet, as they have to spend hours cleaning sewage entering their homes.
Though there has been an open drain channel running between the Thirumalai Reddy Street and the adjacent Ashoka Natesan Street for more than 70 years, several of the 20 families in the area claimed that the issue of sewage inflow has been recurring only after the completion of the underground drainage works three years ago.
The residents said that the open drain channel is filled with garbage, and the flow is further blocked due to a stormwater drain, which runs perpendicular to the drain channel. Moreover, despite the presence of the UGD system, some residents of the two streets are allegedly letting their sewage out in the open drain channel.
Speaking to the TNIE, an elderly couple -- S Shanmugam and S Parimala -- said that sewage enters through the back door of their house. Parimala said, “At this age, we cannot clean immediately. It’s only after our house help arrives the next day that we can clean it.” The couple said they are helpless and are unable to sleep when sewage floods their homes.
S Murali, another resident who has been living in the area since 1951, said the UGD was constructed about three years ago. “It was only after the UGD construction that the (sewage) issue began. Sludge and garbage inside the drain are not cleared; if done frequently, the issue won't arise,” he said, showing that a portion of his home in a low elevation still witnesses sewage intrusion. He added that other residents of the street have raised the basement height, so they do not face the issue.
K Kasthuri, another resident, showed how sewage remains stagnant in their homes and complained of body aches due to continuous cleaning. "The moment sewage floods the house, we have to immediately move the washing machine and other essential items to the top floor. If it rains in the middle of the night, children have to be asked to shift to the top floor to sleep," she said.
When contacted, a sanitary officer of Zone 3 said he would look into the matter on Friday. Another official from Zone 3 of the corporation said that they inspected the site on Wednesday, adding that they would begin the process of clearing blockages on Friday.