Stalin urges PM Modi to stop ‘cheap politics’ targeting Tamils ahead of elections

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he claimed, “DMK members harassed workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu,” and urged him to stop engaging in “cheap politics” by targeting Tamils and expressing hostility towards them in poll-bound states.
Sharing a short video clip of Modi’s speech, Stalin criticised what he described as a “vengeful remark targeting Tamils for the sake of electoral politics”.
The Bihar State Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in November.
The exact venue and date of Modi’s address, highlighted by the Chief Minister in his social media post, could not be immediately confirmed.
Tagging the video clip, Stalin stated that he strongly condemned the BJP for showing “malice” towards the Tamil people in the pursuit of electoral gains in poll-bound states, possibly Odisha or Bihar.
In the 10-second video clip, Modi allegedly said that hardworking Bihari workers were harassed in Tamil Nadu by members of the DMK.
The Chief Minister urged the BJP and Prime Minister Modi to “give up engaging in cheap politics” that seeks to create division between communities, including Tamils and Biharis.
Instead, he insisted, the Prime Minister and the BJP should focus on the nation’s welfare.
Stalin, who is also the DMK chief, said that PM Modi should not undermine the dignity of his office by making such remarks, often appearing to forget that he serves as the Prime Minister for all the people of the country.