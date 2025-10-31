Stalin urges PM Modi to stop ‘cheap politics’ targeting Tamils ahead of elections

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he claimed, “DMK members harassed workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu,” and urged him to stop engaging in “cheap politics” by targeting Tamils and expressing hostility towards them in poll-bound states.

Sharing a short video clip of Modi’s speech, Stalin criticised what he described as a “vengeful remark targeting Tamils for the sake of electoral politics”.

The Bihar State Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in November.

The exact venue and date of Modi’s address, highlighted by the Chief Minister in his social media post, could not be immediately confirmed.