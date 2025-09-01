Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil continues hunger strike from hospital

CHENNAI: Congress MP from Tiruvallur Sasikanth Senthil continued his hunger strike for the third consecutive day on Sunday, demanding the release of Tamil Nadu’s rightful share of funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

Senthil, who was admitted to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital on Saturday night after developing high blood pressure, was later shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on medical advice. A senior doctor said his condition was stable and he was moved as a precautionary measure. Doctors have since been monitoring his health.

The MP launched his fast on August 29 in protest against the centre’s decision to withhold Rs 2,152 crore in SSA allocations, which he said had cast grave uncertainty over the future of 43 lakh students and 2.2 lakh teachers in the state.

In a five-page statement on Sunday, Senthil said doctors had warned him that further setbacks could end the strike. “But I conveyed that under no circumstances will I give up my fast without a solution,” he asserted.

Rahul Gandhi, who spoke to Senthil on Saturday, extended support to the agitation. Minister S M Nasar, Congress national secretary Mayura Jayakumar, Puratchi Bharatham president M Jaganmoorthi and VCK leaders also visited the MP to enquire about his health.