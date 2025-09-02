Bottle buy-back scheme in six more TN districts, staff protest

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) on Monday rolled out the bottle buy-back system in six more districts, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tiruchy. However, the move has faced strong opposition, with the employees refusing to collect empty liquor bottles from customers.

They have demanded the appointment of additional staff in all 4,829 retail outlets across the state. In several districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruchy and Madurai, salespersons went on leave and also staged protests against the scheme.

T Dhanasekaran, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Tasmac Employees Association (AITUC), told TNIE, “The buy-back bottle system has been implemented in 1,829 shops across 15 districts. But most shops already face shortage of staff. During peak hours, the workers are struggling to handle customers. In such a situation, how can we take on this extra work?”