CM Stalin woos Tamil diaspora to invest in TN, preserve heritage, and support native villages

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin wooed the Tamil diaspora in Germany to invest in Tamil Nadu and requested them to take care of their native villages, in addition to extending educational assistance to poor students in government schools in the state. The CM made this appeal while addressing a meeting with the Tamil diaspora in Cologne on Sunday.

“You are witnessing the developed countries, and surely, you also wish that TN also advance like them. So, please continue to contribute to your motherland. Even if you are running a small business, you should also consider doing so in Tamil Nadu. If you are working in large companies, explain to them TN’s potential and motivate them to invest in our state,” Stalin told them.

“Wherever you may go across the globe, never give up your identity as a Tamil. Do not forget your roots, your language, your land and your people. Visit TN with your children at least once a year, and show them our heritage, history, culture, political emancipation and museums such as Keezhadi and Porunai,” the CM said.

Stalin also outlined welfare measures being implemented by the state government for overseas Tamils, including helplines, insurance, repatriation support during crises, and the Vergalai Thedi scheme to reconnect diaspora youth with Tamil heritage.