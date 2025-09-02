DMK violated the process to appoint DGP, alleges EPS

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamion Monday said the DMK government violated the selection process in appointing the Director General of Police (DGP) and has selected an officer who would act in a favourable manner to them.
Addressing a public meeting at Thiruparankundram as part of his state-wide tour, Palaniswami said, “When a DGP/HoPF (head of police force) is about to retire, the state government should send a list of senior most IPS officers to the union government three months in advance. The union government will send a list of three eligible candidates, from which the state can select one for the DGP post.”
The former CM added “The officer who has been appointed as in-charge DGP is the ninth in the list of senior IPS officers who are eligible for the post. The other eight officers didn’t participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the in-charge DGP. The DMK government has appointed their favourite person to the post.”
Further, he demanded a white paper on CM M K Stalin’s foreign visit to attract investments. “Since the Minister of Industries often makes huge claims about foreign investment, we need to see the proof,” he said.
Furthermore, Palaniswami alleged that the DMK has converted jallikattu into a government event, where tokens are issued to participants after collecting bribe.