DMK violated the process to appoint DGP, alleges EPS

MADURAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamion Monday said the DMK government violated the selection process in appointing the Director General of Police (DGP) and has selected an officer who would act in a favourable manner to them.

Addressing a public meeting at Thiruparankundram as part of his state-wide tour, Palaniswami said, “When a DGP/HoPF (head of police force) is about to retire, the state government should send a list of senior most IPS officers to the union government three months in advance. The union government will send a list of three eligible candidates, from which the state can select one for the DGP post.”