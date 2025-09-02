Madurai Bench of Madras HC orders status quo on construction work in Kallazhagar temple

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday ordered status quo to be maintained with respect to construction work being undertaken in the Kallazhagar temple premises in Madurai.

A bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan passed the interim order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by AVB Prabhu of Madurai seeking to stop the work and to restore the temple funds utilized for it.

In his petition, Prabhu stated that as of May 2021, the Kallazhagar temple had nearly Rs 85 crore, which was invested in bank deposits and other government corporations.

However, the funds dwindled in the last four years due to ‘unscrupulous’ actions of the HR&CE department authorities who undertake several projects in the ancient temple in violation of various provisions of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Act, 1959, without obtaining approvals and inputs from the Archaeological Survey of India, Heritage Commission and local authorities, he added.