US tariffs: 'What is PM Modi going to do for textiles industry in TN's western region', asks DMK

CHENNAI: Underscoring the impact of the American tariffs on the textiles industry in Tamil Nadu's western region, including Tiruppur, the ruling DMK on Wednesday asked what the BJP-led Centre was going to do to protect the industries in the western belt as the Saffron party has set its sight on western parts of the state to win votes.

Listing Indian exports to the US, including textiles, the DMK's official organ "Murasoli" said the share of Tamil Nadu's western belt, including Coimbatore and Tiruppur was high in textiles and related exports.

In an editorial on September 3, 2025, the Tamil daily cited data of annual textiles export of about Rs 12,000 crore to the US from Tiruppur, and said that due to the American tariffs, in Tiruppur region alone, 5 lakh workers may lose jobs and 3,000 industrial units might be shut.

The US tariffs have left the western region on the boil and "what is the BJP government going to do to protect Tiruppur and Coimbatore? "What PM Modi is going to do to protect the western region? The BJP is a party that always works by aiming at the western region. The BJP targets the votes of people in the western region; what it is going to do to protect the industries in the western region?" Murasoli asked.

PM Modi does everything for the sake of Adani and Ambani, the editorial alleged and added that a question has since surfaced; asking what has Modi done to safeguard Tiruppur and Coimbatore textiles and allied industries.