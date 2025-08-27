Textile industry urges tax reform amid high US tariffs and declining competitiveness

NEW DELHI: With the imposition of some of the highest tariffs in the region by the United States, India’s textile sector is grappling with a major challenge to its global competitiveness. In response, the textile industry is calling for a rationalisation of domestic tax structures to support this vital sector, which directly employs over 45 million people, making it the largest employment generator after agriculture, particularly in rural areas and among women.

The Northern India Textile Mills Association (NITMA) has urged the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council to implement a uniform 5% GST rate on key inputs in the man-made fibre (MMF) value chain. NITMA has specifically demanded that the GST on Polyester Staple Fibre (PSF), both virgin and recycled, as well as on Polyester Spun Yarn (PSY), be reduced to 5%.

India’s apparel sector, which includes both knitted and woven garments, contributes nearly one-third of the total exports to the United States. Textiles make up nearly 50% of total Indian exports to the US. However, these categories are currently subjected to extremely high import tariffs.