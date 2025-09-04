Multiple MoUs inked on first day of TN CM Stalin's UK visit

CHENNAI: Engineering giant Rolls-Royce has signalled a major expansion in Tamil Nadu, as the state secured a series of high-profile investment commitments from UK-based firms across aerospace, clean energy, maritime intelligence and textile technology, including Rs 520-crore deal with Britannia Garment Packaging and Rs 300 crore agreement with Wilson Power & Distribution Technologies.

The announcement came during the UK leg of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s European investment tour. The trip marks one of the first proactive state-level campaigns from India to leverage opportunities under the proposed India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

A release from the government said Rolls-Royce, during a meeting with the CM-led delegation, expressed its intention to scale up operations with plans for a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, a research and development centre, and a training institute and expansion of its joint venture, International Aerospace Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (IAMPL) in Hosur.

TN, which hosts one of India’s two Defence Industrial Corridors, has in recent years positioned itself as a nucleus for precision engineering and high-value manufacturing. The agreement with Rolls-Royce is seen as a key validation of its strategy to become a key node in aerospace supply chains.