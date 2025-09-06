EPS sacks Sengottaiyan, six of his supporters from party posts

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday removed senior leader K A Sengottaiyan from key party positions, a day after the veteran issued a ten-day ultimatum seeking the readmission of leaders who had quit the party.

Sengottaiyan, a former minister and long-time loyalist of the party’s late supremo J Jayalalithaa, was relieved from his posts as secretary of the Erode rural west district unit and as organising secretary of the AIADMK.

The leadership also cracked down on Sengottaiyan’s supporters in the region. Six district-level functionaries aligned with him were stripped of their responsibilities. They include Thambi alias K A Subramanian, Nambiyur North union secretary; M Eswaramoorthy alias Chennai Mani, Nambiyur South union secretary; N D Kurunjinathan, Gobichettipalayam West union secretary; M Devaraj, Anthiyur North union secretary; S S Ramesh, Athani town panchayat secretary; and Velu alias T Marudhamuthu, Athani town panchayat deputy secretary.

Additionally, K S Mohan Kumar, deputy secretary of the party’s Erode zonal IT wing, was also removed.