Edappadi K Palaniswami to start fifth phase of statewide tour from Dharmapuri constituency on Sept 17

CHENNAI: AIADMK on Sunday announced the schedule for the fifth phase of the Statewide tour of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, titled 'Save People; Save Tamil Nadu'.

He will start the fifth phase from the Dharmapuri constituency on September 17, despite the ripples caused in the party by the demand made by veteran KA Sengottaiyan to re-admit those who left the party.

Palnaiswami launched his tour from Coimbatore on July 7 and so far addressed over 125 public meetings covering more than 125 Assembly constituencies.

The AIADMK leader is concluding his fourth phase of his campaign on September 13, and after a few days' break, he will start the fifth phase.

AIADMK sources said Palaniswami is planning to complete his Statewide visit by October.