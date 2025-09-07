'Will rejoin NDA if EPS is not CM candidate': AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran

SIVAGANGA: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said on Sunday that he would rejoin NDA if the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance is changed.

This comes amid Dhinakaran accusing the BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran of being in the backdrop of him and OPS quitting the NDA.

Dhinakaran insisted that the purpose of forming AMMK was to oppose the betrayal of Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS). "How can we accept him as the Chief Minister candidate and move forward?" he asked. "Although I am aware that it is a poruntha kootani (unfit alliance), I have waited, believing the BJP would change the Chief Minister candidate. I am responsible for answering the cadres and the then-MLAs who joined hands with me when the AMMK was formed," he said, adding that they are "okay if the Chief Ministerial candidate is changed."