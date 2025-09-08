Vaiko expels Mallai Sathya from MDMK for anti-party activities

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Monday expelled his long-time party colleague Mallai CE Sathya for anti-party activities.

Sathya was placed under suspension on August 17 and was asked to show cause why he should not be permanently removed from the post of deputy general secretary of the MDMK and also from the primary membership of the party.

Sathya replied to the notice through email and through registered post on August 24 and 27, respectively. The disciplinary action committee of the MDMK examined the reply of Sathya on September 6 and found that his reply was unsatisfactory.

Vaiko, replying to Sathya’s explanation, said, "In your reply, you did not deny the charges, nor did you provide any explanation for them. Your reply is insufficient to withdraw the disciplinary proceedings. Besides, your response is entirely unacceptable, and all the charges against you have been proved. It has been established that you engaged in activities against the interests of the party.”