‘Good Bad Ugly’ producer barred from using three Ilaiyaraaja songs

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday temporarily restrained the producer of Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith, from using three songs composed by renowned musician Ilaiyaraaja.

Justice N Senthilkumar passed the interim injunction on a civil suit and applications filed by the musician, praying for restraining Hyderabad-based Mythri Movie Makers from unauthorised use of his songs — Otha Rubayum Tharen (Nattupura Pattu), Ilamai Itho Ithao (Sakalakala Vallavan), and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi (Vikram).

Ilaiyaraaja said these songs have been used in the movie without obtaining authorisation, consent or permission and without paying royalties.

He submitted that Section 51 of the Copyright Act has been infringed upon by the respondent producers and he is entitled for royalties from such works.

Before approaching the court, the composer had sent a legal notice to the producer seeking Rs 5 crore in unpaid royalties, damages, and legal costs.

He also demanded that the producers immediately cease using the songs, distribution or communication of the musical works; remove altered versions of the songs from all platforms, and tender an unconditional written apology, the legal notice stated.

The notice further pointed out that Ilaiyaraaja holds absolute rights, including moral rights, over all his compositions, and if anyone wants to use his works, prior permission and authorisation has to be obtained; failure to do so will amount to unauthorised usage without any licence and such violation is impermissible, unlawful and would attract appropriate legal actions.