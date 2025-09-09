Rithanya dowry death case: Madras High Court tells Tiruppur SP to monitor probe

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered the Tiruppur Superintendent of Police (SP) to monitor the ongoing investigation into the death of 27-year-old Rithanya, allegedly due to torture and dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws.

Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the orders on a petition filed by Rithanya’s father R Annadurai seeking transfer of the probe from the district police to the Crime Branch-CID or the CBI or to a special investigation team (SIT) headed by a retired judge.

“The SP shall monitor the investigations. The respondents shall file the final report after collecting the forensic analysis report of audio messages sent by the deceased to her father,” the judge said in the order. He also directed the SP to investigate the allegations that the police had leaked the audio clips of the deceased.

However, the judge refused to transfer the probe from the district police to another agency as sought by the petitioner. “Since substantial investigations have already been completed, the transfer of the probe to other agencies will not serve any purpose,” the judge reasoned. Justice Sathish Kumar directed the trial court to frame necessary charges if the investigating officer omitted any charges in the final report.