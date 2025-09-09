Tamil Nadu launches TANI project to re-examine fishing ban, strengthen stock assessment

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has initiated a major research effort under the Tamil Nadu Innovative Initiatives (TANI) scheme to revalidate the seasonal fishing ban along its coast and improve stock assessment of marine resources. The project, led by Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU), is expected to provide evidence-based recommendations on whether the current 61-day annual ban requires modification in timing or duration.
At present, Tamil Nadu, along with other east coast states, imposes a fishing ban from April 15 to June 14 every year to allow commercially important marine species to breed and replenish. While the measure has been in place for decades, there has been little region-specific scientific validation of spawning seasons for different fish groups.
The TANI-funded project aims to bridge this gap by carrying out detailed studies on spawning seasonality, reproductive biology, and stock status of major fishery resources along the Tamil Nadu coast, said N Felix, Vice Chancellor of TNJFU, while talking at a national workshop organised by Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) in Chennai on Tuesday.
Researchers, including postgraduate and doctoral students of TNJFU, are undertaking field surveys in multiple coastal districts to track fish maturity cycles and population dynamics. “The seasonal ban has been effective in protecting resources to an extent, but scientific revalidation is essential. Spawning periods vary among species and across regions. Evidence-based adjustments will help ensure both sustainability and fisher livelihood security,” he said.
Stock assessment, a long-standing challenge in Indian fisheries, is another key component of the project. Current estimates rely on scattered data from multiple agencies, often leading to gaps in understanding resource health. The TANI project will consolidate catch and effort data, reproductive behavior studies, and species-specific information to provide a more accurate picture of stock status.
Meanwhile, fisheries secretary N Subbaiyan also stressed the need to improve the quality of primary data. “We request department officials to take this effort down to the district level and even to fishing villages. Fishers must be engaged directly so they understand the value of evidence and learn how to record reliable data. Secondary data will always be available, but its accuracy can be doubtful. Unless we encourage fishermen to share the true picture of their catches, assessments will either be overestimated or underestimated. At times, they under-report, fearing intervention; at other times, they exaggerate to push for infrastructure projects. This dichotomy needs to be addressed by studying their psychology and building trust. Only then will our collective efforts be effective,” the official said.
Experts point out that Tamil Nadu’s marine fisheries face multiple pressures — overfishing, illegal gears, habitat degradation, and climate change impacts. While measures such as mesh size regulation, vessel monitoring systems, and mobile apps for fishers have been introduced, effective management requires continuous scientific inputs.
Beyond ecological benefits, the initiative could also reduce conflicts between stakeholders. Fishers often complain that the current ban coincides with periods of high market demand, affecting incomes. A science-based approach may help balance resource sustainability with socio-economic concerns. The TANI project is expected to run for two years, after which TNJFU will submit its recommendations to the State Planning Commission and the Fisheries Department.