Tamil Nadu launches TANI project to re-examine fishing ban, strengthen stock assessment

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has initiated a major research effort under the Tamil Nadu Innovative Initiatives (TANI) scheme to revalidate the seasonal fishing ban along its coast and improve stock assessment of marine resources. The project, led by Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU), is expected to provide evidence-based recommendations on whether the current 61-day annual ban requires modification in timing or duration.

At present, Tamil Nadu, along with other east coast states, imposes a fishing ban from April 15 to June 14 every year to allow commercially important marine species to breed and replenish. While the measure has been in place for decades, there has been little region-specific scientific validation of spawning seasons for different fish groups.

The TANI-funded project aims to bridge this gap by carrying out detailed studies on spawning seasonality, reproductive biology, and stock status of major fishery resources along the Tamil Nadu coast, said N Felix, Vice Chancellor of TNJFU, while talking at a national workshop organised by Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) in Chennai on Tuesday.

Researchers, including postgraduate and doctoral students of TNJFU, are undertaking field surveys in multiple coastal districts to track fish maturity cycles and population dynamics. “The seasonal ban has been effective in protecting resources to an extent, but scientific revalidation is essential. Spawning periods vary among species and across regions. Evidence-based adjustments will help ensure both sustainability and fisher livelihood security,” he said.

Stock assessment, a long-standing challenge in Indian fisheries, is another key component of the project. Current estimates rely on scattered data from multiple agencies, often leading to gaps in understanding resource health. The TANI project will consolidate catch and effort data, reproductive behavior studies, and species-specific information to provide a more accurate picture of stock status.