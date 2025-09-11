'Let him start his own party': PMK chief Ramadoss expels rebel son Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss expelled his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday following an internal feud between the two. Anbumani has been expelled from all party posts, including the key role of the party’s working president, and even from primary membership.
Announcing the decision, Dr Ramadoss said Anbumani had been functioning as if he were running a separate faction and had refused to abide by the party’s collective leadership.
“He has been acting in a manner unbecoming of a responsible politician. If he wants, let him start his own party,” the PMK founder remarked.
The crisis escalated after a special general council meeting convened in Puducherry on August 17 under Ramadoss’s chairmanship, during which the party’s disciplinary committee framed 16 charges against Anbumani.
A show-cause notice was served, seeking his explanation by August 31. When he failed to respond, a second notice was issued, granting time till September 10. With the deadline expiring without a reply, Ramadoss declared that the charges stood proven.
“Despite repeated opportunities, advice from seniors, and guidance from well-wishers, he refused to mend his ways. The disciplinary panel concluded his actions were against the party’s interest. Therefore, he has been removed from all responsibilities, including primary membership,” Ramadoss told reporters.
He further warned PMK functionaries against maintaining contact with Anbumani and stated that strict action would be taken against those who defy this directive. “I have built this party with years of struggle. But Anbumani has shown no intent to strengthen it,” Ramadoss added.
The expulsion marks the culmination of nearly eight months of high drama within the party, signalling the sharpest rift yet between father and son in Tamil Nadu politics.