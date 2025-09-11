'Let him start his own party': PMK chief Ramadoss expels rebel son Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss expelled his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday following an internal feud between the two. Anbumani has been expelled from all party posts, including the key role of the party’s working president, and even from primary membership.

Announcing the decision, Dr Ramadoss said Anbumani had been functioning as if he were running a separate faction and had refused to abide by the party’s collective leadership.

“He has been acting in a manner unbecoming of a responsible politician. If he wants, let him start his own party,” the PMK founder remarked.

The crisis escalated after a special general council meeting convened in Puducherry on August 17 under Ramadoss’s chairmanship, during which the party’s disciplinary committee framed 16 charges against Anbumani.

A show-cause notice was served, seeking his explanation by August 31. When he failed to respond, a second notice was issued, granting time till September 10. With the deadline expiring without a reply, Ramadoss declared that the charges stood proven.