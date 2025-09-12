Denial of wheelchair at CMCH: Dean denies charges claiming incident was staged

COIMBATORE: A day after two temporary staff members at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) were suspended for allegedly demanding a bribe for a free wheelchair, which led to an 85-year-old patient with a diabetic foot ulcer to be dragged by his son, the hospital management claimed the incident was staged and shared CCTV footage.

Dean Dr M Geethanjali said the patient's attendant was asked to wait for a wheelchair to shift him from the first floor of the super-specialty block to the general surgery department in another block. "Refusing to accept this, the attendant forcibly removed the walker from the patient and dragged him. The attendant then had an autorickshaw driver record the incident to claim that they were denied a wheelchair," the dean said.

The dean added that it was an attempt to accuse the hospital management of not having sufficient wheelchairs and stretchers. "When the attendant asked for a wheelchair, the staff was attending to another patient, so he was asked to wait for 15 minutes. Though the facility was available, the attendant refused to accept it and argued with the staff," the dean added.