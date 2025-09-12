Honour killings country's shame, says CPM's Brinda Karat

THOOTHUKUDI: Calling caste-based honour killings a shame to the country, CPM senior leader Brinda Karat on Thursday urged the enactment of a law to prevent them. Brinda, along with state secretary P Sanmugam, visited Arumugamangalam in Thoothukudi district and consoled the family of Kavin, a suspected Tirunelveli honour killing victim.

Speaking to the reporters, Brinda said the Kavin incident was a shame to the nation and reflected the present reality of caste-related issues in the country. She urged the state government to provide immediate assistance to the family, but added that compensation alone was not enough for victims of honour killings. She noted that Kavin had fought against the caste system in India.

Brinda recalled that though the Central Law Commission and National Commission for Women had sent proposals several times since 2014 to the Union law ministry for enacting a law against honour killings, the BJP-led government had denied it. Hence, she said, the DMK government should take the lead and enact a law against honour killings as a role model for the country.