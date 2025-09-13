Vijay slams DMK over 'unfulfilled promises' at TVK's Tiruchy rally

He accused the current government of failing to cut diesel prices by Rs 3, implement monthly electricity billing, cancel education loans, restore the old pension scheme, and fill over two lakh government vacancies, among the 505 others.

Targeting the ruling DMK, Vijay asked, "What happened to the 505 promises made in 2021?"

He also highlighted local grievances, including neglect of agriculture in Tiruchy, stalled incense-stick factory plans in Srirangam, and rampant sand mining.

Vijay alleged profiteering in sand extraction and pointed to irregularities at a private hospital run by a ruling party legislator in Manachanallur, where a kidney racket was reported.

Despite the enthusiasm, the event drew criticism. Vijay’s arrival was delayed by nearly five hours as cadres and fans crowded the venue, causing chaos. With supporters waiting in the heat, several fainted, and the faulty sound system meant most of his speech went unheard.