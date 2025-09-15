People’s support for my visit gave anxious moments to DMK: Vijay

CHENNAI: TVK president Vijay on Sunday said the resounding support from the public to his statewide visit launched from Tiruchy has caused much anxiety to the ruling DMK, and it is evident from the letter written by Chief Minister M K Stalin to the party cadre. However, Vijay did not name the DMK president in his statement.

“The spontaneous awakening that has emerged for TVK, not only within TN but beyond it, has caused much anxiety to our opponents. The public themselves have started questioning the obstacles they pose to the TVK,” Vijay said.

Stating that even a distance that could be crossed easily took hours with the sea of humanity that gathered for his visit, the TVK president said the DMK president, in his letter to the party cadre about the “Mupperum Vizha”, referred to ‘new enemies’ cropping up in the political arena without naming the TVK.