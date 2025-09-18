‘Honour killing’ of Dalit man: Mom of girlfriend arrested under SC/ST Act

MAYILADUTHURAI: Following up on the murder of Dalit youth K Vairamuthu on Monday by a gang allegedly led by the brothers of a woman with whom he was in a relationship, the Mayiladuthurai police on Wednesday booked her mother K Vijaya, under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and arrested her along with three others.
With their demand for Vijaya’s arrest having been met, Vairamuthu’s family members gave up their protest and received his body, which was kept at the Mayiladuthurai government hospital, for last rites.
Vairamuthu (28) of Adiyamangalam was hacked to death on Monday night by a six-member gang over his relationship with K Malini, the daughter of an inter-caste couple, sources said.
According to Vairamuthu’s family members, Malini’s mother Vijaya, who is from the BC community, was against her daughter’s relationship with a Dalit.
Alleging that Malini’s mother may have instigated Vairamuthu’s murder, the family members of the deceased and members of political parties refused to receive his body until she was arrested.
On Wednesday, the Mayiladuthurai town police arrested Vijaya, her son K Gugan (21), A Anbunithi (19) and S Baskar (42) in connection with Vairamuthu’s murder. Following this, Vairamuthu’s family members and others demanding Vijaya’s arrest ended their protest and received his body from the GH.
To investigate the case further, the deputy superintendent of police, Balaji, has been appointed the investigation officer.