‘Honour killing’ of Dalit man: Mom of girlfriend arrested under SC/ST Act

MAYILADUTHURAI: Following up on the murder of Dalit youth K Vairamuthu on Monday by a gang allegedly led by the brothers of a woman with whom he was in a relationship, the Mayiladuthurai police on Wednesday booked her mother K Vijaya, under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and arrested her along with three others.

With their demand for Vijaya’s arrest having been met, Vairamuthu’s family members gave up their protest and received his body, which was kept at the Mayiladuthurai government hospital, for last rites.

Vairamuthu (28) of Adiyamangalam was hacked to death on Monday night by a six-member gang over his relationship with K Malini, the daughter of an inter-caste couple, sources said.