TNSTC officials defying SC/ST panel order, not operating buses regularly to Anna Nagar, say residents

COIMBATORE: Scheduled Caste residents of Anna Nagar in Thondamuthur have alleged the Coimbatore district administration is defying the orders of Tamil Nadu State Commission for SC/ST to extend government bus service (21 and 21B) from Kembanur to their locality, and have alleged caste discrimination.

They charged that by neglecting the commission's order, the district administration started operating only afternoon trips of 21B and 64C buses, and questioned why the officers refuse to operate route 21 to Anna Nagar, located 400 metres from Kembanur.

On August 22, TNIE published an article titled 'TNSTC buses skip village due to caste bias: SC locals’, after which the SC/ST commission took up the issue suo motu and ordered the district collector and TNSTC officials to operate the buses to Anna Nagar and submit a report on September 24.

C Punitha (name changed) from Anna Nagar told TNIE, "After media reports of caste bias, officials visited our area on August 25. They only promised buses from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm, though we specifically asked for buses (21 and 21B). On September 1, they arrived with police and a local AIADMK functionary. About 20 residents were present, and some were in favour of the dominant caste persons. Officers obtained a letter from them, which stated that the operation of buses from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm is sufficient.”

She alleged that the officers did not give any notice about their visit, held no meeting and did not seek the majority’s opinion.