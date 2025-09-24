Armstrong murder case: Madras High Court orders transfer of probe to CBI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the brutal murder of BSP leader K Armstrong in Chennai a year ago.
Justice P Velmurugan passed the orders on Wednesday, transferring the investigations from Tamil Nadu Police to the Central agency while allowing the petitions filed by the slain leader’s brother, Keynos Armstrong.
Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang on July 5, 2024, at Perambur while he was inspecting a construction site.
The Greater Chennai Police held investigations and arrested 27 persons in connection with the murder. One of them, Thiruvengadam, was killed in a Police encounter. The police have also filed a final report in the Principal Sessions Court in Salem.
Alleging shoddy investigation and failure to interrogate certain high-profile persons connected to the murder, the BSP leader’s brother approached the High Court with a plea for transferring the probe to the CBI to ensure the truth behind the crime is brought out. They also prayed for the court to set aside the final report filed in the case.
However, the prosecution, during arguments, had vehemently opposed the plea for transferring the probe, stating that the investigations were completed and the final report filed in the trial court.
It also contended that the investigations into a criminal case cannot be transferred to another agency once the final report is filed.
Armstrong’s wife, Prokodi, has also filed a similar petition.