Armstrong murder case: Madras High Court orders transfer of probe to CBI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the brutal murder of BSP leader K Armstrong in Chennai a year ago.

Justice P Velmurugan passed the orders on Wednesday, transferring the investigations from Tamil Nadu Police to the Central agency while allowing the petitions filed by the slain leader’s brother, Keynos Armstrong.

Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang on July 5, 2024, at Perambur while he was inspecting a construction site.

The Greater Chennai Police held investigations and arrested 27 persons in connection with the murder. One of them, Thiruvengadam, was killed in a Police encounter. The police have also filed a final report in the Principal Sessions Court in Salem.