Movements of 'Rolex' elephant under forest department scanner

COIMBATORE: In persistent efforts to capture the wild elephant nicknamed 'Rolex', Coimbatore forest division staff continue to monitor the surroundings of Kembanur near Thondamuthur.

After K Vijayaragavan, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), was injured by Rolex on September 20, officials said he will not be involved in wildlife rescue operations for a few months. Dr N Kalaivanan, Forest Veterinary Officer at Megamalai Tiger Reserve, is expected to join along with NS Manokaran, former Joint Director of Animal Husbandry in Nilgiris, and S Vennila, Forest Veterinary Officer in Coimbatore, on Friday.

Officials added that they are still tracking the animal's movements around the clock, but at a distance. "Since 'Rolex' usually charges towards humans, we are tracking the animal at a distance. We do not use torches while tracking the animal at night, as it would irritate the animal. Temporal gland secretions (musth) have also decreased over the last week. We have also identified a flat terrain at Kembanur where we can dart the animal," said an official involved in the operation.

"We will discuss with the chief conservator of forests, Field Director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) D Venkatesh and DFO N Jayaraj on Friday evening, about capturing the animal soon, after the officials return from a training programme at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), which was held as part of the All India Tiger Estimation exercise," the official added.