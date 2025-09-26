Rivals can't even think of scrapping DMK regime's flagship education schemes: Udhyanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Quoting iconic Dravidian leader C N Annadurai, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said that in future, if rivals even thought of "changing" the DMK regime's welfare schemes aimed at boosting education and uplifting students, they will be afraid to do so as they will have to consider about the backlash from people who are the beneficiaries and who fully support the schemes.

Annadurai had decades ago listed his landmark achievements for the state in his capacity as chief minister between 1967 and 1969, and these were naming the state as Tamil Nadu, ruling out scope for Hindi and adoption of 2-language norm of Tamil and English, and legal recognition for self-respect marriages, the Deputy CM said addressing a mega education event here on Thursday night.

Udhayanidhi said: "Anna had said that in case his successors who assume power think of changing (scrapping) the three schemes, they will get fear in their hearts; they will be afraid, thinking what people will do to them in case these schemes were changed and till such time such fear occupies the minds of rivals, Anna had said that he will be the chief minister."

The deputy chief minister, citing the quote of Anna, said he would like to modify it to the present times. He said: "Our chief minister, our Dravidian model government has given to the people schemes such as the CM's Breakfast Scheme for school children, the Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan and Naan Mudhalvan schemes.

Someday in future, if someone (rivals) even thinks of changing such schemes, their hearts will dread, they will get fright (considering backlash from people who are beneficiaries and who support the schemes) and till such time they have that fear, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin will be the chief minister."