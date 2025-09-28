Craze for cinema plaques TN people, says VCK's Thirumavalavan after visiting victims of Karur stampede

KARUR: VCK leader Thirumavalavan expressed concern on Sunday that the craze with cinema plagued the people of Tamil Nadu .

“Every state has its own political heroes, but in Tamil Nadu, the craze for cinema has turned into an obsession. The people of Tamil Nadu are affected by this fascination with cinema. This crowd did not gather to see a political leader, but to see a film star. Politics and cinema are connected in many states, but the extent to which this causes harm in Tamil Nadu is painful,” he said after visiting the victims of the stampede that occurred on Saturday and undergoing treatment at the government hospital on Sunday.

He also said that during campaigns, supporters will naturally gather. "But the loss of 39 lives is a disaster that has caused grief across India," he said.

He recalled the visit of Chief Minister, MK Stalin, who went to the hospital in the middle of the night and offered his condolences.