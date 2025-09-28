Gang rivalry suspected as man found dead near Cooum river in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old youth was found dead near the Cooum river in Chetpet on Saturday morning, a day after he went missing after going out with his ‘two friends’. The deceased has been identified as Sainath Srinivasan, a native of Kerala residing in Choolaimedu.

The CCTV footage from a showroom near his house showed him leaving around 12.10 am. The deceased had been staying with friends in GKM Colony, Villivakkam, while his parents live in Choolaimedu.

A conservancy worker spotted his body near a hospital.

Preliminary inquiries revealed Sainath had a criminal record, including five cases of murder and attempted murder. Police said he was addicted to ganja and often targeted drug peddlers.

Investigators suspect gang rivalry as the motive behind the murder. Police sources alleged the rivals lured him to a booze party, where he was attacked and killed.