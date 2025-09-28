TVK district office shut, leaders unreachable as Karur mourns stampede victims

KARUR: The Karur West district office of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Chinna Andal Koil Street has remained locked since Saturday night, and calls to key functionaries, including district secretary V.P. Mathiyalagan, went unanswered.

Many from the party who needed their assistance were left alone. Phones of other senior cadres were also switched off.

The silence from the fledgling party, as families mourned 40 deaths in the Karur stampede during Vijay’s campaign, has raised questions about its preparedness and commitment on the ground.

According to sources, Mathiyalagan’s wife was injured in the chaos, and despite repeated attempts, even TNIE could not contact the family.

Several party members admitted privately that many functionaries left the venue in panic with their families.

"I made my parents stand under a bridge at the Velusamypuram entry point to avoid the crowd. On my way home to Pasupathipalayam, I crossed several ambulances. I reached only by 11 p.m.," one functionary said.

The absence of TVK cadres was particularly striking as leaders from DMK, AIADMK, and other parties, including the Chief Minister, visited the Karur Government Hospital (GH) and mortuary on Saturday and Sunday.

Hospital sources confirmed none of the deceased were TVK members, though a cadre named S.Murugan from Vengamedu was shifted to Madurai GH with fractured ribs and respiratory distress on Sunday.

Once a fan club that earned goodwill by organising blood donations and medical camps, TVK today appears unable to mobilise even at a time of tragedy.

"No one received orders from the top leadership to step in. Many left WhatsApp groups fearing police cases," another functionary revealed.